Tutte le nomination agli Oscar 2019
L'Academy presenta le candidature per la 91esima edizione dei premi più prestigiosi di Hollywood. La Cerimonia di Premiazione il 24 febbraio dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles.
Nel pomeriggio del 22 gennaio l'Academy ha sciolto le riserve sulle nomination ai prossimi premi Oscar 2019 e sul suo account Twitter ha cominciato a far uscire i nomi di attori, registi, film e professionisti del cinema coinvolti nelle varie categorie. La Cerimonia di Premiazione degli Oscar 2019 si svolgerà il 24 febbraio prossimo (in Italia sarà la notte tra domenica 24 e lunedì 25), dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles.
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Congratulations to the Directing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Fyn1KJWbmX— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Congratulations to the Leading Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/PEd8EiKTs0— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Congratulations to the Leading Actress nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Xt48ySqzE2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Mahershala Ali (Green book), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Sam Elliott (A star is born), Richard E. Grant (Can you ever forgive me?), Sam Rockwell (Vice).
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Nomination Miglior attrice non protagonista: Amy Adams (Vice), Marina De Tavira (Roma), Regina King (If Beale Street could talk), Emma Stone (The favourite), Rachel Weisz (The favourite).
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The favourite, Green book, Vice.
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Black panter, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street could talk, Isle of dogs, Mary Poppins returns.
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Nomination Miglior film straniero: Capernaum (Libano), Cold War (Polonia), Never look away (Germania), Roma (Messico), Shoplifters (Giappone).
MIGLIOR CORTO D'ANIMAZIONE
Animal Behaviour, Bao, Late afternoon, One small step, Weekends.
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO
lack Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First man, A quiet place, Roma.
