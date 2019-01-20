Le parti del corpo umano che non servono più
Un tempo avevamo la coda, ora è rimasto il coccige. E ci viene la pelle d'oca perché una volta rizzavamo i peli come i gatti. I tweet dell'antropologa Dorsa Amir.
Il corpo umano è una macchina perfetta, in cui tutto ha una sua funzione precisa. O meglio, quasi tutto. Sì, perché nel lungo cammino dell'evoluzione abbiamo imparato a fare a meno di alcuni “pezzi”, che però ci sono rimasti attaccati addosso, parti del nostro corpo di cui potremmo benissimo fare a meno senza accorgercene. Dorsa Amir, atropologa evoluzionista del Boston College, ne ha messe in fila 9, con una serie di tweet. Sono «rifiuti dell'evoluzione», spiega l'esperta, «strutture vestigiali».
IL MUSCOLO PALMARE LUNGO
È quello che appare sul polso se si chiude la mano. Un tempo aveva una sua funzione: «Serviva per muoversi più agevolmente sugli alberi», scrive Amir, «ma ora il 14% della popolazione non ce l'ha neanche più».
IL TUBERCOLO DI DARWIN
È un ispessimento della pelle dell'orecchio che serviva a muoverlo per capire la provenienza dei suoni prima che l'uomo sviluppasse il collo 'superflessibile'.
IL COCCIGE
Un tempo avevamo la coda, si sa. E ancora ce ne spunta una piccola durante lo sviluppo embrionale, poi scompare tranne in rarissimi casi. Il coccige è ciò che ci resta di questa coda.
LA PLICA SEMILUNARE
Risale al passato anche la plica semilunare, un lembo di pelle all'interno dell'occhio che serviva da palpebra 'orizzontale'.
LA PELLE D'OCA
Avete presente quando vi spaventate o vi emozionate e vi si accappona la pelle? Bene, succede perché un tempo, quando eravamo ricoperti di peli, ci comportavamo esattamente come i gatti: se minacciati, li drizzavamo per sembrare più grandi.
I BAMBINI AFFERRANO TUTTO PER UN ISTINTO ANCESTRALE
Il riflesso che hanno i neonati di afferrare qualunque cosa serviva ad essere trasportati dai genitori.
L'APPENDICE, I DENTI DEL GIUDIZIO E I CAPEZZOLI MASCHILI
E veniamo ora ai più noti: appendice, denti del giudizio e capezzoli maschili. Dorsa Amir qui precisa che potremmo includerli nella lista ma dobbiamo fare attenzione, perché la prima sembra avere ancora qualche funzione che vada oltre il provocare orrendi dolori alla pancia, i secondi sono ancora funzionali allo scopo per cui si svilupparono e i terzi non sono esattamente vestigiali perché frutto dello sviluppo embrionale.
